'Grindr killer' found guilty of murder after killing lover with lethal drug overdose

A drug dealer has been found guilty of killing a former Bond actor with the same chemsex drug he sold to serial killer Stephen Port.

Gerald Matovu met Eric Michels via gay dating app Grindr in August last year.

The 26-year-old plied 54-year-old Michels, who had a minor role in Skyfall, with a fatal dose of GHB at his home in Chessington, Surrey.

He then made off with his bank card details and other belongings.

GHB is a drug used by some in sexual encounters to heighten feelings and can reduce inhibitions.

Mr Michels was one of 12 men targeted by Matovu and his lover, 24-year-old Brandon Dunbar, over a year and a half.

Both were found guilty by a court of separate offences.