Children arrested after 600 mile road trip across Australia after taking family 4x4

A group of children have been arrested after going on a 600 mile joyride across Australia which ended in a car chase.

The group, ranging in age from 10 to just 14, took a vehicle, belonging to a family member of one of the joyriders, and embarked on the mammoth journey armed with fishing rods and cash.

The two siblings and two friends began their trip in Gracemere, Queensland on Saturday evening.

They were then spotted in the early hours of Sunday morning at a fuel station, where they allegedly made off without paying.