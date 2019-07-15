China’s economy growth cools further amid US tariff war

China’s economic growth slowed to its lowest level in a decade in the quarter ending in June, adding to pressure on Chinese leaders as they fight a tariff war with Washington. The world’s second-largest economy grew 6.2% over a year ago, down from the previous quarter’s 6.4%, government data showed on Monday. That was the weakest growth since the first quarter of 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Forecasters had expected China’s economy to rebound in late 2018 but pushed back that target after US president Donald Trump hiked US tariffs on Chinese imports to pressure Beijing over its efforts to develop advanced technologies. Now, economists say the slowdown might extend into next year.

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agreed to resume trade negotiations Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Mr Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping agreed last month to resume negotiations on the fight that has battered exporters on both sides. But economists warn their truce is fragile because they still face the same array of disputes that caused talks to break down in May. Chinese leaders have stepped up spending and bank lending to keep growth within this year’s official target range of 6% to 6.5% and avert politically dangerous job losses. But they face an avalanche of unexpectedly bad news including plunging car sales. In the second half of the year, “the external environment may still be more complicated,” said a government spokesman, Mao Shengyong, at a news conference. Weaker Chinese activity has global repercussions. This country is the biggest export customer for its Asian neighbours and a major market for global suppliers of food, mobile phones, industrial technology and consumer goods. The International Monetary Fund and private sector economists have cut this year’s Chinese growth forecast to as low as 6.2%, a further marked decline after last year’s three-decade low of 6.6%.

