Code breaking computer scientist Alan Turing to be celebrated on new £50 note

A new £50 note will celebrate the work of computer scientist Alan Turning, the Bank of England has announced.

The note, which will be made of polymer, will go into circulation in 2021. It will feature an image of Turing taken in 1951 and his signature, taken from the visitor's book at Bletchley Park.

A quote from Turing, given in an interview to the Times newspaper on June 11 1949, will also feature. It reads: "This is only a foretaste of what is to come, and only the shadow of what is going to be."

Turing was selected to feature on the note from 227,299 public nominations, which were narrowed down to a shortlist of 989 eligible figures.

The scientist is celebrated as the father of theoretical computer science and a pioneer of artificial intelligence. He was also one of the Bletchley Park codebreakers who deciphered Nazi messages, during World War Two.

His success in the field was fundamental in securing victory in the Battle of the Atlantic, and widely believed to have shortened the length of the war.