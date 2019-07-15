Five other dramatic finals in sporting history

The Rumble in the Jungle and the 1966 World Cup final both go down in sporting history. Credit: PA/AP

England's nail-biting Cricket World Cup final will go down in the history books as one of the most tightly fought and dramatically won, after being decided with a Super Over. The men side's 44-year wait for the sport's biggest trophy ended in the most dramatic fashion and by the narrowest margins imaginable against New Zealand. After 100 overs, the scores were tied at 241 each, forcing the game into extra-time and a Super Over - six balls and the most runs win the World Cup. Cricket fans at Lord's looked on between parted fingers, as both sides scored 15 off their six additional balls, leaving England victorious due to more boundaries being hit in their innings. It will go down as one of the most exhilarating cricket matches ever played, and has already been described as "the greatest game of cricket history" by former English cricket director and Ashes-winning captain Andrew Strauss. But what other sporting finals have entered the history books?

England celebrate winning their first ever Cricket World Cup. Credit: PA

England vs West Germany - World Cup final Football came home for the first time in 1966. The World Cup final against West Germany at Wembley Stadium remains one of the greatest moments in England sporting history, however it was also one of the most dramatic. Geoff Hurst scored a historic hat-trick, but the debate whether his middle goal went over the goal line still rumbles on to this day. Regardless, Hurst was the first and still is the only player to score three consecutive goals in a World Cup final. Fans reacted in jubilation at the victory, and in scenes mirrored when England clinched victory at the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, celebrated the win by jumping in the fountain at Trafalgar Square.

England captain Bobby Moore holds up the World Cup trophy after beating West Germany in the final 4-2. Credit: PA

The Rumble in the Jungle Muhammad Ali and George Foreman were pitted against each other in the historic boxing match, now referred to as The Rumble in the Jungle. Albeit not a traditional sporting final, the bout was then seen as Ali’s last opportunity to justify his own claims - against popular opinion at the time - of being the sport’s finest fighter. World Heavyweight Champion Foreman was up against Ali, keen to snatch his title back at the match in Kinshasa, Zaire - now the Democratic Republic of Congo. The 15-round match drew an estimated worldwide audience of one billion, but in the end it only reached eight rounds, as Ali knocked out Foreman, to the amazement of the world. 'The Greatest' entered the match as the 4-1 underdog - Foreman's team even prayed in the dressing room that he would not kill Ali. But it was not to be, as in the eighth round, Ali landed a five-punch combination, ending in a left hook and a hard right straight to the face, which caused Foreman to fall to the canvas.

George Foreman takes a right to the head from challenger Muhammad Ali during the Rumble in the Jungle. Credit: AP

2003 Rugby World Cup Final England is the first country to win the Cricket World Cup, the football World Cup and the Rugby World Cup. England's rugby national side was victorious in the 2003 World Cup, however the final against Australia had been incredibly tight, forcing the game to go into extra time after the Aussies equalised in the dying moments. Each side scored a penalty in extra time, but with just 26 seconds remaining on the clock, Jonny Wilkinson dropped the goal to seal England's win.

Liverpool vs AC Milan Underdogs Liverpool were 3-0 down to a strong AC Milan team at half-time in the Champions League final in 2005. But they came back fighting, and scored three goals in six minutes in the second half and went on to win 3-2 on penalties. Argentine legend Diego Maradona, said after the match: "Even the Brazil team that won the 1970 World Cup could not have staged a comeback with Milan leading 3–0...The English club proved that miracles really do exist. "You knew they could defend, but the team showed they could play too and wrote a page in the history books. The match will last forever."

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy. Credit: PA

Federer vs Nadal The 2008 Wimbledon final between Roger Federerand Rafael Nadal has been described as "the greatest match ever played", by John McEnroe. The rivalry between the two tennis legends played out over nearly seven hours on Wimbledon's Centre Court, after twice being interrupted by rain. But the tense final saw a young, determined Nadal chasing his first Wimbledon championship. Nadal led by two sets to zero before Federer came back, however it wasn't to be for the World Number One, as the Spaniard fought back, winning 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (8-10) 9-7 as darkness descended on the All England Lawn Tennis Club.