Donald Trump's tweets telling congresswomen to ‘go back' to 'original places' they came from may just be the start

It’s a sad commentary on Trump’s America that a constant topic of conversation for Washington journalists is debating which of the President’s tweets are the most shocking and offensive.

This weekend we had a new contender.

It is possible that Sunday’s series of tweets against four Congresswomen actually wins the prize for the most disreputable - and, frankly, overtly racist - Presidential social media commentary so far.

Let’s ask this question: What do the four members of Congress have in common?

All are women, and are either black, Hispanic American, or of Middle Eastern or East African heritage.

Trump told them “to go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came".