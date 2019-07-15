Education Secretary warns of ‘fake news’ ahead of meeting about vaccinations

Mr Hinds will attend a social media and online harms summit later alongside Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the Department for Education said.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said the reputations of institutions and companies can “quickly be eroded by the spread of so-called ‘fake news’” as he highlighted the importance of young people becoming “new-media-savvy”.

Cabinet ministers are meeting social media companies to discuss how to curb the spread of misleading content on vaccinations.

Mr Hinds said that while the internet puts a vast amount of information at our fingertips, it also makes it “much easier to spread falsehoods – inadvertently or by design”.

He added: “Today we will be addressing with social media companies how to curb the spread of misleading content on vaccinations.

“But this issue goes much further than that, and without firm action it is set to get a lot worse.

“The reputations of institutions and companies, and liberal democracy itself, can quickly be eroded by the spread of so-called ‘fake news’.

“Since ancient times, propagandists have sought to manipulate the truth. But in the internet age these techniques are available not just to states but to campaign groups and individuals.

“And social media’s network effects, and the power of ‘Likes’, mean their spread can be self-propelling.

“What starts as disinformation – deliberate falsification – gets replicated through misinformation – stating or passing on something that you believe to be true but isn’t.‎

“Trusted sources become more important than ever. For health information, clearly that means the NHS. For news, young people will have to work out their own preferred sources, but the important thing is to be discerning.

“We need the tech companies to make that easier – but we also need to ensure that young people are new-media-savvy.

“That’s why we are introducing new content to schools that is a fusion of the Relationships, Citizenship and Computing curricula.

“Children won’t just learn about what a spoofer or a sock-puppet are, or how clickbait headlines try to lure you in.

“They’ll learn about how so-called confirmation bias helps stories spread, and discuss why someone might want to bend the truth in the first place.”