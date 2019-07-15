England's Cricket heroes celebrate with fans at the Oval after World Cup victory

The England team is ready at the Oval to celebrate with fans. Credit: PA / ITV News

England’s heroes have been celebrating their World Cup win with fans at the Oval today following their victory over New Zealand. Players arrived at the ground on Monday morning, where they were introduced as world champions from the stands, and walked down to the pitch to meet with fans and give out high fives. Captain Eoin Morgan carried the World Cup trophy with him among the crowd while others signed autographs for fans and spoke to the press. Despite celebrations reportedly lasting until around 4am, the England players were up at 9am to make their way to the Oval.

Captain Eoin Morgan all smiles with the trophy. Credit: PA

Super Over bowler Jofra Archer told ITV News the magnitude of the team's achievement is starting to sink in. He said: "This morning seeing the highlights and stuff and seeing some of the press I think we are now starting to understand the magnitude of what we did yesterday."

He added: "It was a big day, a lot riding on it, a packed house, and everyone just wanted you to do well so I didn't want to let anyone down. "Probably after the ball got hit for six some nerves came back but I just tried to stick to my plan, stick to my process, and it worked."

The team posing with the trophy. Credit: ITV News

Joe Root described the game as the best ever but said the team will be focused and ready for The Ashes later this summer. "It was probably one of the best games that we'll ever get a chance to play in and be a part and probably watch as well," he said. "I don't think you can top what happened yesterday I think that's the greatest game of all time, in my opinion. "But the Ashes is the Ashes, it doesn't take much to get yourself up for something like that. "All the players that will be involved in that will be extremely excited when that comes around but I do think it's important to savour this, to enjoy this as a group and as a nation."

England's chances of overhauling New Zealand's 241 for eight seemed to be lost but Ben Stokes held his nerve to contribute an unbeaten 84 to leave the scores tied at the end of a dramatic 100 overs. In the tie-breaking Super Over at Lord’s, the hosts edged the Black Caps by just one run with Archer bowling to clinch their first ever World Cup.

Jofra Archer signing autographs for fans. Credit: PA

The team are expected to attend a Downing Street reception at 7pm. Theresa May said: "Yesterday was a brilliant performance by a brilliant team. They showed flair, courage and an absolute determination to become world champions. "The achievement, delivered in such a thrilling style on home soil, will live forever in our sporting history.

Celebrations ready to go at the Oval. Credit: PA