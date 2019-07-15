Entrepreneur Gavin Woodhouse loses more control of his business empire after High Court hearing

Gavin Woodhouse has previously denied wrongdoing and insisted investors will be repaid. Credit: gavinwoodhouse.co.uk

By ITV News Business Producer Joanna Partridge

Controversial entrepreneur Gavin Woodhouse lost control of more of his business empire following a High Court hearing on Monday. Justice Alastair Norris granted insolvency practitioners from Duff & Phelps powers to remove Woodhouse as a director of his subsidiary companies, over which they have already been appointed as interim managers, after he heard Woodhouse had been withdrawing tens of thousands of pounds from a bank account he had kept secret from administrators. The insolvency practitioners had already been given control of five of Woodhouse’s companies at High Court hearings earlier in July, taking away his powers as a director. An ITV News/the Guardian investigation had previously revealed that many of Woodhouse’s projects to build care homes and acquire and refurbish hotels had stalled, raising questions about what has happened to millions of pounds he raised from amateur investors.

The ITV News/the Guardian investigation:

During Monday’s ruling, Justice Norris said: “It appears that Mr Woodhouse has been seeking to extract from subsidiary companies further monies from accounts which were not disclosed to the interim managers as being accounts in which NPD Group has interests. "These accounts appear to be hotel operating accounts at Barclays, whereas the rest of the banking is done with NatWest about which the interim managers were told.” The judge was told that in recent days Woodhouse had made two withdrawals of £20,000 from the account, “apparently for payment of legal expenses and for transfer to his personal account”. Justice Norris also froze Woodhouse’s personal assets. During the hearing he stated: “Gavin Woodhouse and his wife [Charlotte Woodhouse] enjoyed a salary of £280,000 per annum, which if funded from the relatively meagre income of NPD Group, has left the NPD Group looking to future investors to cover the shortfall.”

Interim managers have been appointed by the court to run Gavin Woodhouse’s adventure resort group Afan Valley Ltd. Credit: Afan Valley Adventure Resort/Northern Powerhouse Developments