'We had Allah with us': Captain Eoin Morgan praises England's diversity after World Cup win

England’s batsman Eoin Morgan has hailed the diversity of his team, after a fiery final which saw the England beat New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup.

Dublin-born Morgan, who previously played for the Ireland cricket team, was asked: “Do you think the luck of an Irishman got England over the line?”

He responded: “We had Allah with us as well.

“I spoke to Adil (Rashid), he said Allah was definitely with us. I said we had the rub of the green.

“It actually epitomises our team. It has quite diverse backgrounds and cultures… to actually find humour in the situation that we were in at the time was pretty cool."