- ITV Report
-
How England's World Cup 2019 heroes compare to boozed-up Ashes stars of 2005 at Downing Street drinks
The 2005 Ashes-winning England team became infamous for their own reception at Number 10, in well-publicised scenes not replicated by the victorious men's cricket World Cup squad.
Players including Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen hit the headlines for their indulgence the day after their historic victory when they were welcomed to 10 Downing Street by its then incumbent, Tony Blair.
Michael Vaughan’s squad looked the worse for wear when they arrived at No. 10. Several wore sunglasses to protect tired eyes as they met Mr Blair, his wife Cherie and children Euan and Nicky.
Pietersen later admitted it was all a blur, saying: “I don’t remember much of it, to be honest. I don’t even remember shaking the Prime Minister’s hand.”
A few glasses of champagne aside, Eoin Morgan's men were far more restrained at their reception at Number 10 where they were congratulated by out-going prime minister - and cricket fan - Theresa May following their dramatic World Cup win on Sunday.
Morgan was seen leaving Downing Street still clutching the huge trophy at just after 9.30pm.
Although with Sunday night's celebrations reportedly lasting until around 4am and the players up at 9am to make their way to the Oval to greet fans, it is perhaps no surprise this England team wanted an early night.
Mrs May greeted Morgan and his squad on the steps of No.10. She told the team: “You are a team that represents modern Britain, and that plays like no other side in the world."
When the odds were against you in the biggest game of your lives, you simply and stubbornly refused to lose."