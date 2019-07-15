How England's World Cup 2019 heroes compare to boozed-up Ashes stars of 2005 at Downing Street drinks

England cricketers Andrew Flintoff (L) and Kevin Pietersen arrive at Downing Street following the Ashes victory parade in London in 2005. Credit: PA

The 2005 Ashes-winning England team became infamous for their own reception at Number 10, in well-publicised scenes not replicated by the victorious men's cricket World Cup squad.

Then prime minister Tony Blair shakes the hand of England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Credit: PA

Players including Andrew Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen hit the headlines for their indulgence the day after their historic victory when they were welcomed to 10 Downing Street by its then incumbent, Tony Blair.

England cricketer Matthew Hoggard at a reception at Downing Street in 2005 in honour of the England cricket team who beat Australia to regain the Ashes. Credit: PA

Michael Vaughan’s squad looked the worse for wear when they arrived at No. 10. Several wore sunglasses to protect tired eyes as they met Mr Blair, his wife Cherie and children Euan and Nicky.

England cricketer Steve Harmison (right) talks to then-Minister for Culture, Media and Sport Tessa Jowell as he sits on a child's swing. Credit: PA

Pietersen later admitted it was all a blur, saying: “I don’t remember much of it, to be honest. I don’t even remember shaking the Prime Minister’s hand.”

England men's World Cup winners outside Downing Street. Credit: PA

A few glasses of champagne aside, Eoin Morgan's men were far more restrained at their reception at Number 10 where they were congratulated by out-going prime minister - and cricket fan - Theresa May following their dramatic World Cup win on Sunday.

Theresa May with members of the England cricket team on Monday. Credit: PA

Morgan was seen leaving Downing Street still clutching the huge trophy at just after 9.30pm.

Eoin Morgan leaving Downing Street with the World Cup trophy. Credit: PA

Although with Sunday night's celebrations reportedly lasting until around 4am and the players up at 9am to make their way to the Oval to greet fans, it is perhaps no surprise this England team wanted an early night.

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and members of the England cricket team at Downing Street. Credit: PA

Mrs May greeted Morgan and his squad on the steps of No.10. She told the team: “You are a team that represents modern Britain, and that plays like no other side in the world." When the odds were against you in the biggest game of your lives, you simply and stubbornly refused to lose."