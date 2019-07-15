Jeremy Hunt heads to Europe for Iran nuclear deal crisis talks

Jeremy Hunt is to launch a fresh diplomatic bid to prevent the Iran nuclear deal unravelling and to ease tensions in the Gulf.

The Foreign Secretary will travel to Brussels on Monday for a meeting of EU foreign ministers to seek support from the European signatories to the agreement – France and Germany.

In a joint statement ahead of the meeting, the three European powers said they were “deeply troubled” by recent events in the region and urged the US and the Iran to draw back from conflict.

“We believe the time has come to act responsibly and seek a path to stop the escalation of tensions and resume dialogue,” the statement said.

“The risks are such that it is necessary for all stakeholders to pause and consider the possible consequences of their actions.”

Mr Hunt’s visit comes after he offered to help secure the release of the Iranian supertanker Grace 1 held in Gibraltar after being detained in an operation involving British Royal Marines.

In a telephone call with Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday, Mr Hunt sought to reassure him the vessel was intercepted over suspicions it was carrying oil to Syria – and not because it was Iranian.