Key moments from Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt's final clash

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have clashed in a head-to-head debate for the final time before it's announced who Conservative members have elected to lead the country as prime minister. The final debate saw a more affable discussion between the pair, with them agreeing on several topics including condemnation of Donald Trump's most recent remarks, no-deal Brexit and the Labour Party. The Tory candidates were quick to condemn the US President’s remarks about congresswomen of colour, which have widely been criticised as racist, and agreed with Theresa May’s assessment that they were “completely unacceptable”. Mr Trump had criticised the congresswomen and suggested “why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came?”. The president, who doubled down on the comments on Monday, did not name the four but they are interpreted as being three US-born women and one who was born in Somalia.

Tory leadership candidates on Trump's recent remarks:

Mr Johnson has so far been cautious in criticising Mr Trump and was accused of throwing Sir Kim Darroch “under the bus” by refusing to back Britain’s ambassador to the US before he resigned over a row about his leaked comments. On Monday, he said: “If you are the leader of a great multiracial, multicultural society, you simply cannot use that kind of language about sending people back to where they came from.” But he was twice pressed on whether the comments were racist. “You can take from what I said what I think about President Trump’s words,” he replied. The pair both suggested Jeremy Corbyn is anti-Semitic after Labour faced increased criticism over its handling of the crisis within the party.

Both were asked whether they think the Labour leader is personally anti-Semitic in the wake of a damning report by BBC’s Panorama. Mr Johnson said: “I think by condoning anti-Semitism in the way he does, I am afraid he is effectively culpable of that vice.” Asked the same question at the event hosted by The Sun and talkRadio, Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt replied: “Unfortunately, he may be.” While Mr Hunt was happy to comment on his wife Lucia's charisma, Mr Johnson refused to speak about his private life, including who he would live with in Downing Street if he became PM. "I've had a pretty ruthless rule on not commenting on that side of things and I don't intend, if I may, to break it after 30 years," he said. But Mr Newton Dunn pressed on it being a trust issue with the public and that voters do not know who he would be living with in No 10. "I don't want to get into any kind of presumptuous theorising about living in Downing Street at all," he said.

Johnson and Hunt on their private lives:

The pair were also asked about a public perception that the Conservative Party was made up of self-serving posh boys. Responding to the question by an audience member on how the party would change that view, Mr Hunt replied: "As a Charterhouse boy, I'm never going to criticise Boris for going to Eton." He said the Conservative Party has not done enough to show it has a broad background of people within its ranks which represents the nation it wants to serve. He said people do not hear Conservatives talking enough about issues that affect people every day like cost of living, expensive rents and the high cost of getting on to the housing ladder and public services. He said the Conservative Party needs to show that it focuses on things that "don't just matter in the Westminster bubble".

Hunt on the 'posh' Tory Party: