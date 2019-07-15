Joker behind Harry Maguire £50 note bid ‘disappointed’ as defender misses out

The mock up image was created as a joke. Credit: Jonny Sharples/PA

A man who launched a campaign to get England defender Harry Maguire on the new £50 note has joked it’s a "huge disappointment" that wartime codebreaker Alan Turing was chosen instead. A petition to feature a picture of the centre back – nicknamed "slabhead" – on an inflatable unicorn received 50,000 signatures after being launched by online joker Jonny Sharples. But after announcing that the mathematician’s image would appear on the new polymer notes from 2021, the Bank of England confirmed it had received the nomination but could not accept it because Maguire did not meet the criteria of being a scientist and not being alive. The new £50 note will instead feature an image of war hero Alan Turing, who helped break the enigma code, saving millions of lives. Turing ended his life after being chemically castrated following being found guilty of engaging in homosexual acts and banned from working for the spy agency he helped with his genius.

The new note will feature computer scientist Alan Turing. Credit: Bank of England

The man behind the stunt to get Maguire on the note said: "Obviously it’s a huge disappointment, for myself and no doubt for both Harry and the inflatable unicorn as well, to have missed out on a place on the £50 note. "Over 50,000 people signed the initial petition back in October so I believed Harry and the unicorn were in with a good chance despite the frankly draconian selection criteria such as ‘must have contributed to the field of science’, ‘must be deceased’ and ‘can’t be an inflatable unicorn’."

The footballer was the centre of a petition to be on the new £50 note. Credit: Jonny Sharples/PA

He continued: "Perhaps they were too fearful of facing a backlash from the 50,000 signatories. "Perhaps they were too busy regulating banks and setting the interest rate. Who can say for sure?” Sharples’ campaign followed images of Maguire and other England stars on inflatable unicorns during England’s 2018 World Cup campaign. It was so popular that it eventually caught the attention of the man himself, who signed it and even sent him a signed copy of his mocked-up banknote.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.