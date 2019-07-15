Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – July 15

What the papers say – July 15 Photo: PA

Sporting success in two corners of London make headlines in Monday’s papers, while Boris Johnson’s campaign to be Conservative leader also features.

The Times features a picture of a victorious Novak Djokovic on its front, alongside a story about Mr Johnson seeking to “reset relations” with Donald Trump should he become prime minister.

The Guardian also features a story about Mr Johnson, reporting that a journalist who the Tory leadership frontrunner discussed helping a friend to have beaten up has called for an apology.

The Daily Telegraph leads on England’s cricketing success after the side defeated New Zealand in dramatic fashion.

The Daily Mail leads with a picture of Ben Stokes kissing his partner Clare.

The Metro carries a picture of the team celebrating with the trophy, while the i runs with the simple headline “World champions”.

The Independent features a picture of the victorious side alongside a story on the Home Office outsourcing parts of the immigration service.

The Financial Times leads with a report suggesting Carrie Lam offered to resign as chief executive of Hong Kong but was turned down by Beijing.

The Daily Mirror leads with a campaign to ban trophy imports.

The Daily Express says half a million carers claim to be trained care workers but have no training or qualifications.

And the Daily Star reports remakes of Dad’s Army episodes will contain anti-German jokes.

