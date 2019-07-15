Who is World Cup winning England cricketer Jofra Archer?

Jofra Archer's courage to nominate himself to bowl in the super over helped England win the Wold Cup. Credit: PA

Little over two months ago Jofra Archer was largely unknown outside cricket, but after heroically helping England win a first ever World Cup, the 24-year-old is soon to be a household name. Archer only made his international debut in May, but the Barbados-born-Englishman took his place in the spotlight when he nominated himself to bowl the decisive Super Over that won the trophy. Here's how Archer went from obscurity super-stardom:

Jofra Archer joined Sussex in 2016 after arriving in the UK the previous year. Credit: Jofra Archer

Born in Barbados to an English father and a Bajan mother, Archer joined the Sussex County Cricket Club, after initially representing the U19 West Indies side. He impressed the English side and exceeded expectations at T20 leagues around the world. However it was a late-call up to the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League 2018 that catapulted Archer to fame in the sport. The young player bowled a double-wicket maiden against the Melbourne Renegades and deliveries of up to 94mph helped him to 16 wickets in 12 games. Archer's BBL star performance was recognised and he was quickly bought up by the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 IPL auction for £800,000. At his Indian Premier League debut against the Mumbai Indians, he took three wickets and was named the player of the match. His fast-bowling technique and huge potential was recognised by Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield who said: "He can be world-class, there is no doubt about that.

Archer spoke to ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott after winning the cricket World Cup with England. Credit: PA

"Everyone currently sees his bowling potential but he is a gifted mover. His fielding can keep getting better, he is very handy with bat but no one has seen that massively yet." Returning from the IPL, Archer made his debut in an ODI against Ireland in May - his international debut - and made his Twenty20 International debut for England against Pakistan two days later. He was quickly showing his potential as a possible bowler at the World Cup, consistently bowling at speeds of above 90mph. However, Archer was not included in England's preliminary squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup and his inclusion became the subject of much speculation. He was not eligible to feature for England in 2019, because of ECB rules requiring players to complete a seven-year residency period, only making him eligible to compete in 2022. That was until the ECB relaxed the rules in November 2018, reducing the eligibility period from seven years to three, in line with ICC regulations, meaning Archer became eligible from March 2019 onwards. Shortly after his ODI debut in May 2019 and his performance at England’s final series against Pakistan, Archer was named in the final team for the World Cup.

Archer, pictured here with Jos Buttler, says the emotion he felt after winning was 'serious, serious passion'. Credit: PA