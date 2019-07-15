Worst airline for UK flight delays revealed

Vueling Airlines has the worst punctuality of major airlines flying from UK airports, an investigation has found. The Spanish carrier’s UK departures were 31 minutes late on average in 2018, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency. Thomas Cook Airlines was found to have the second worst performance with flights typically 24 minutes late, followed by Wizz Air (23 minutes), Norwegian Air UK (22 minutes) and Eurowings (22 minutes). Norwegian Air UK is a British subsidiary of Norwegian Air Shuttle, operating transatlantic flights from Gatwick Airport.

Credit: PA Graphics

Cathay Pacific Airways is the most punctual airline, with aircraft typically taking off just eight minutes behind schedule. The average delay across all flights was 16 minutes. The ranking features the 43 airlines with more than 2,000 flights from UK airports last year. Average delay figures take into account every flight that operated, including those that were on time. Cancelled services are excluded from the CAA data. Strikes by air traffic controllers caused havoc for airlines last summer.

