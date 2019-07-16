13 Reasons Why: Netflix removes suicide scene from teen drama two years after its first release

Netflix has deleted a controversial suicide scene from teen drama 13 Reasons Why two years after it first appeared.

The streaming service said it decided to pull the scene in which Hannah (Katherine Langford) takes her own life “on the advice of medical experts.”

A statement from Netflix said: “We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help – often for the first time.

“As we prepare to launch Season 3 later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show.

“So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with the creator Brian Yorkey and the producers of 13 Reasons Why to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from Season 1.”