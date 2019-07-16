- ITV Report
-
13 Reasons Why: Netflix removes suicide scene from teen drama two years after its first release
Netflix has deleted a controversial suicide scene from teen drama 13 Reasons Why two years after it first appeared.
The streaming service said it decided to pull the scene in which Hannah (Katherine Langford) takes her own life “on the advice of medical experts.”
A statement from Netflix said: “We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help – often for the first time.
“As we prepare to launch Season 3 later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show.
“So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with the creator Brian Yorkey and the producers of 13 Reasons Why to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from Season 1.”
When the season one finale scene was initially broadcast, it stirred controversy over the graphic depiction of suicide.
Netflix has now omitted the three-minute scene ahead of its third season return.
A new version on the streaming site shows Hannah looking at herself in the mirror, before showing her parents’ reaction to the suicide.
The episode had opened with a warning to viewers the installment "may not be suitable for younger audiences" and included "graphic depictions of violence and suicide."
When the teen drama made its debut in 2017, it received criticism it glamorised suicide and after mental health groups spoke out against the glorification of teen suicide, Netflix decided to enhance its warning to viewers.
The series even led schools to send out warnings letters to parents and guardians.
However the show has also been praised for focusing on important issues, including rape, bullying and self-harm.
Producer Brian Yorkey wrote on Twitter: “Our creative intent in portraying the ugly, painful reality of suicide in such graphic detail in Season 1 was to tell the truth about the horror of such an act, and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it.”
However he said concerns voiced by experts, notably Dr Christine Moutier, prompted his decision with Netflix to re-edit the scene.
“No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other,” Mr Yorkey said.
“We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”