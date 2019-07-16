Camilla wins praise from Michelin star chef for pasty-making skills

The Duchess of Cornwall has been praised by a Michelin star chef for her pasty-making prowess. Camilla was in Callington, Cornwall, with the Prince of Wales to celebrate the 50th birthday of famed Cornish pasty purveyors Ginsters. She was shown how to make a traditional Cornish pasty with a filling of skirt beef, potatoes, onions and swede, seasoned with salt and pepper. As she crimped the pastry, Camilla remarked: “I think this is going to be a wibbly-wobbly pasty. “With a bit of practice I think I would get the hang of it.”

The Duchess with Toby Hill. Credit: PA

The duchess was helped by Toby Hill, development chef at Ginsters and Chris Eden, the only Cornish-born chef to be awarded a Michelin star. Mr Eden, who was awarded his Michelin star in 2012, said it was a “huge honour” to meet Charles and Camilla. He also spoke highly of Camilla's pasty-making technique, saying: “It is a real skill that takes a while to get the knack of. It was amazing for her to give it a go. “It took me ages to learn how to do it properly so for her to do what she did, she did very well. “It was better than my first go.”

Camilla puts her crimping skills to the test. Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

Staff loudly applauded as she finished her pasty, which had 21 crimps – one short of the number required to be a bona fide Ginsters version. Julie Roberts, production director at the company, also complimented Camilla on her pasty skills. “She was absolutely adamant that she wasn’t going to leave it until it was finished,” she said. “Her tenacity was impressive.”

Production director at Ginsters, Julie Roberts shows the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall one of their products. Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

After learning about the steps the firm is taking to improve food sustainability, Charles and Camilla met staff and their families. Charles had a cup of tea with longstanding employees, telling one group: “I expect you’d prefer a stiffer drink.”

Charles meets Ginsters workers. Credit: PA

Sir David Samworth, whose brother John bought Ginsters in 1977, gave a short speech to commemorate the visit. “Her Royal Highness was making pasties at the rate of about three-and-a-half a minute,” Sir David joked. “I think a few were seriously worried about their jobs.”

Charles and Camilla cut a cake to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ginsters bakery in Callington. Credit: Chris Jackson/PA