Man stopped trying to smuggle Class A drug under his toupee

A Colombian man was arrested trying to smuggle half a kilogram of cocaine into Spain under his toupee.

The suspected drug mule flew in from the Colombian capital of Bogota to Barcelona on June 18, but was stopped by security who noticed he was acting nervously.

Agents stopped the man, who wore a hat over his poorly-fitting toupee to hide the drugs - estimated to have a street value of €30,000 (£27,094.62) - on top of his head.