- ITV Report
-
Man stopped trying to smuggle Class A drug under his toupee
A Colombian man was arrested trying to smuggle half a kilogram of cocaine into Spain under his toupee.
The suspected drug mule flew in from the Colombian capital of Bogota to Barcelona on June 18, but was stopped by security who noticed he was acting nervously.
Agents stopped the man, who wore a hat over his poorly-fitting toupee to hide the drugs - estimated to have a street value of €30,000 (£27,094.62) - on top of his head.
Pictures released by the National Police in Spain showed a mugshot of the man with a loose fitting wig sat awkwardly on top of his head.
In another picture, the 65-year-old man's toupee has been removed and a black pouch, presumably filled with the Class A substance, is resting on his head.
The unnamed man has been charged and is being held by the Judicial Authority.