Government should not manage railways, review head says

Oversight for the UK’s rail system should be in the hands of one body independent of Government, the head of a major review has reportedly said.

Keith Williams, the former chief executive of British Airways, is penning a review of the system and said the body would be “key for regaining public trust”, according to the BBC.

Mr Williams told the broadcaster the role should not be performed by the Department for Transport, adding: “Someone needs to be accountable to the public.”

The Williams Rail Review was launched last September as a separate investigation into disruption following a timetable change in May suggested “nobody took charge”.