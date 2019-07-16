Meet the migrants crossing the US border as Trump bids to tighten asylum rules

With their clothes still damp from crossing the Rio Grande, a family of Honduran migrants hands themselves in at the US' southern border and requests asylum.

They're one group among the thousands who do so every year, after making the perilous journey from their home country to the safety of the United States.

Until today, those seeking asylum would be taken into border patrol custody, put through a credible fear interview and then have a court hear their claim.

Now President Trump has withdrawn the right of migrants to claim asylum, if they pass through another country on their way to the United States southern border.

The rules, which come into effect on Tuesday, will worst affect migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America, effectively putting an end to applications from migrants from countries like Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

The UN refugee agency has said it is "deeply concerned" about the restrictions, stating it will put vulnerable families at risk.

It is expected to be challenged in the courts for conflicting US and International agreements on the treatment of refugees.