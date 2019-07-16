Pharrell praises 'beautiful union' of Prince Harry and Meghan's marriage at Lion King premiere

The American musician Pharrell Williams has praised Harry and Meghan's marriage for being 'significant' in today's climate. He spoke to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the European Premiere of the new Lion King film on Sunday night. Williams, best known for writing and singing the hit 'Happy', told the couple that their biracial and transatlantic relationship was 'so beautiful'. The conversation between Harry and Meghan and the US singer-songwriter was picked up by one of the accredited television cameras at the event in London's Leicester Square.

After referring to the Prince as 'bro', the group then laughed about the musician's outfit - he was wearing shorts with his tuxedo and bow tie. Williams then said: "It's so beautiful, your union. Love is amazing. It’s beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted, what it means in today’s climate. I wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It's significant. We cheer you guys on." Both the Duke and Duchess looked touched by his words and Meghan replied: "Thank you." Meghan is of mixed heritage. Her mother is an African-American born in Ohio. Her father is white. Her marriage into the Royal Family to Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, was celebrated across the world when the couple tied the knot in St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.

The couple chose Reverend Michael Curry to give a sermon at the ceremony and they also asked the Kingdom Choir gospel singers to perform. In America, the issue of race remains one of the country's deepest wounds - as most recently shown by the reaction to President Trump's attacks on some Democrat congresswomen which have been branded 'racist'. It seems Pharrell Williams wanted to remind Harry and Meghan about the significance of what they had done and the message they had sent to America and the world.

Pharrell was speaking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Lion King's European premiere. Credit: N/A