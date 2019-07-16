R Kelly must be held in jail without bond, judge rules

A federal judge has ordered R Kelly to be held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex-related charges.

US District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling after Kelly was arrested last week, saying the RnB singer had failed to convince the court that he would not commit new crimes if released.

He faces charges in Chicago and New York including having sex with minors and trying to cover up the crimes by paying off victims and their families.

Kelly, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, did not speak except to say “yes sir” when the judge asked if he understood the charges.

His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, submitted a not guilty plea.