Republicans' response to Donald Trump's 'go home' attack on Congresswomen is more disturbing than tweets themselves

The four Democratic Congresswomen stood together in solidarity on Monday night, and fired back at the President with a carefully calibrated response.

Their tone was one of sorrow and strength.

Collectively known as The Squad, they were not angry or resentful.

Instead, the women provided Americans with a political masterclass.

The Congresswomen - Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley - are serving in the House of Representatives and are all from diverse backgrounds.

It is that fact - combined with their progressive politics - that appears to have triggered the President’s fury.

All four are American citizens, three were born in the US, and one arrived as a child refugee from Somalia.