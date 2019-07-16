Ryanair to slash flights amid Boeing 737 MAX crisis

Low-cost airline Ryanair has warned over plans for cuts and closures at some of its bases from this winter due to delays to aircraft deliveries amid the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crisis.

The carrier said it is taking action to reduce its services after slashing its expected growth rate for the summer 2020 from 7% to 3%.

The airline is in talks with airports over which loss-making bases will be affected and is set to consult with staff and unions over the planned “short-term” cuts and closures for winter 2019 through to summer 2020.

It comes after all Boeing 737 MAX planes were grounded worldwide earlier this year following two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and off the coast of Indonesia.

Ryanair is waiting for delivery of Boeing’s MAX 200s – a version of the MAX aircraft – which will need to be certified separately by aviation authorities.

The firm said it “remained committed” to the B737 MAX aircraft and expects it will return to flying service before the end of the year, but admitted the exact date is “uncertain”.