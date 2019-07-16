Scotland sees highest number of drugs deaths in EU with almost 1,200 victims in a year

The drugs epidemic in Scotland saw a record number die in 2018. Credit: PA

More than 1,100 people died from drugs in Scotland last year, new figures indicate, the worst level since records began. There were 1,187 drug-related deaths registered in 2018 - above 1,000 for the first time and up 253 (27%) on the previous year. The National Records of Scotland statistics indicate Scotland's drug death rate is nearly triple the UK rate. ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith reported last month on the crisis that has gripped the nation.

The drug death rate in Scotland is higher than that reported for any other EU country. It is at its highest level since current records began in 1996 and more than double the 2008 figure of 574. The health board area with the highest proportion of drug deaths in 2018 was Greater Glasgow and Clyde at 394 (33%). Deaths from opiates or opioids, such as heroin, morphine, or methadone, were implicated in, or potentially contributed to, 1,021 deaths. For benzodiazepines such as diazepam and etizolam, this figure was 792. Men accounted for the majority (72%) of the drug-related deaths. The 35-44 age group was associated with the most deaths at 442, followed by those aged 45-54 (345).

ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith talks to one drug user