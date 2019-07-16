US military warns against plans to ‘Storm Area 51’

Area 51 has always been shrouded in secrecy. Credit: Oliver Pacas/Unsplash

A tongue-in-cheek Facebook event has forced the US military to warn people against attempting to enter Area 51. An event named “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” has called for people to raid the top-secret air force base and “see them aliens”. As of Tuesday, more than 1.2 million alien enthusiasts have RSVP'd ‘Going’ and a further one million have expressed their interest in the event. Thousands of people have commented on the event page, including one Facebook user who drafted a 'game plan' for the raid.

Organised for 3am, Friday September 20 2019, the event description reads: “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry.” “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets." “Naruto run” is a term inspired by Japanese anime character Naruto Uzumaki, who runs with his arms outstretched backwards and his head tilted forward.

The memes has forced the US military to warn people against attempting to enter Area 51. Credit: Martin Str/Pixabay

Despite the event seemingly been set up as a joke, it has triggered a response from the Air Force, who say they are “ready to protect America”. Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews stated: “[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. "The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets." The secrecy of the goings-on in Area 51, as well as numerous reports of unidentified flying objects in or near the facility, have sparked many conspiracy theories - the most well-known being that Area 51 is where the US government keeps alien life forms.

An aerial view of Area 51. Credit: Google Maps

While it is uncertain whether the military's warning would deter alien-hunters from actually attempting to 'storm' Area 51 on September 20, it has prompted a flurry of internet memes.

