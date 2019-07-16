What the papers say – July 16

A range of political tales make the front pages on Tuesday, alongside celebrations of England’s Cricket World Cup triumph. The Times leads with Conservative leadership candidates Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson both condemning language used by US president Donald Trump when he suggested four American congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”.

The i leads with the same story, saying the rivals have “condemned” the jibe.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a report suggesting the leadership of the RAF, Army and Navy is from a “generation not used to having people from other diversity groups serving alongside them”.

The Guardian contains an essay from Mr Johnson which has been “unearthed” by the paper, in which he reportedly says Islam has caused the Muslim world to be “literally centuries” behind the west.

The Financial Times carries details about an aborted offer from Santander to Andrea Orcel to become the Spanish bank’s chief executive.

The Metro leads with a “crackdown” on electronic scooters.

The Daily Mirror carries a column from England all-rounder Ben Stokes reflecting on events at Lord’s.

The Sun says a debate between the Tory leadership rivals turned into a “love-in”.

The Daily Mail discusses a report on pollutants, saying babies are at risk of being harmed while still in the womb.

The Daily Express reports an 86-year-old woman has been embroiled in a row over her pension and the benefits she receives.

And the Daily Star reports on people wearing rubber suits “terrorising” a village.