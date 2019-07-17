- ITV Report
-
Archbishop of Canterbury tweets Lord’s Prayer in emoji
The Archbishop of Canterbury has tweeted an emoji interpretation of the Lord’s Prayer.
The 21st-century version was revealed by the leader of the Church of England on World Emoji Day.
In it, the Most Rev Justin Welby uses a range of emoji including clouds to represent heaven, a halo in place of the word “hallowed” and a purple devil to signify evil.
The Lord’s Prayer is key to the Church of England and Christianity, originating from a passage in the Bible in which Jesus teaches the disciples how to pray.
It has been updated several times over the years – not without controversy – to adapt to the modern use of English.
A change to the Catholic version of the prayer used in Italy was recently approved by the Pope, replacing the words “lead us not into temptation” with “do not let us fall into temptation”.
