Brother of Manchester Arena attacker 'extradited from Libya to the UK'

Greater Manchester Police issued a warrant for Hashem's arrest and have been working to bring him to the UK from Libya.

Hashem Abedi had been held by a militia group in Libya since his brother killed 22 people when he detonated a suicide vest on May 22, 2017.

The younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber, Salman Abedi, is being extradited back to the UK today, ITV News understands.

ITV News understands that Hashem is being flown from Tripoli to the UK by private jet.

Salman and Hashem flew to Libya on April 18, 2017, but older brother Salman flew back to Manchester a week before the terror attack.

Both Hashem and Salman were born in Manchester and went to school in the city.

The attack on the Manchester Arena killed more than 20 and injured 139, more than half of whom were children.

Ariana Grande was performing at the venue, where an estimated 14,000 people attended at the event.

Salman Abedi detonated his suicide bomb near the foyer area of the arena as people were leaving the venue.