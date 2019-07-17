‘Carers’ facing sentence over Margaret Fleming murder

A couple convicted of murdering a vulnerable woman for whom they claimed to be carers will return to court for sentencing. Margaret Fleming, who had learning difficulties, vanished “from the face of the Earth” around December 1999. Her body has never been found. Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, were found guilty by majority of murder following a seven-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

Avril Jones and Edward Cairney Credit: Police Scotland/PA

Jones was also convicted unanimously of fraudulently claiming £182,000 in benefits by pretending Ms Fleming, who would now have been 38, was alive. The couple are due to return to the same court for sentencing, and have been warned they face mandatory life imprisonment for murder. A minimum period will be set, to be served before either can apply for parole. Jurors found the couple murdered Ms Fleming by unknown means between December 18 1999 and January 5 2000 at their home in Inverkip, Inverclyde, or elsewhere in Scotland, and then tried to cover up the crime for almost 18 years. Police launched an investigation after it became apparent in October 2016 that Ms Fleming was missing, which included searching the home and grounds.

Police used a digger to search the grounds of the home Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA