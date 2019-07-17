Bogus carers who murdered vulnerable teenager Margaret Fleming sentenced to life in prison

A couple convicted of the murder of a vulnerable teenager in their care, whose body has never been found, have been handed life jail terms with a minimum sentence of 14 years.

One of the bogus carers also impersonated missing Margaret Fleming, claiming more than £182,000 in benefits in her absence.

Ms Fleming, who had learning difficulties, went missing from her home in Inverclyde in 1999.

Edward Cairney and Avril Jones were found guilty of her murder by a majority verdict last month following a seven-week trial, after trying to cover up Ms Fleming's disappearance for almost two decades,

It was only in 2016 that police launched an investigation after it became apparent Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, was missing following unfulfilled appointments with social services.