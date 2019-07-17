- ITV Report
Bogus carers who murdered vulnerable teenager Margaret Fleming sentenced to life in prison
A couple convicted of the murder of a vulnerable teenager in their care, whose body has never been found, have been handed life jail terms with a minimum sentence of 14 years.
One of the bogus carers also impersonated missing Margaret Fleming, claiming more than £182,000 in benefits in her absence.
Ms Fleming, who had learning difficulties, went missing from her home in Inverclyde in 1999.
Edward Cairney and Avril Jones were found guilty of her murder by a majority verdict last month following a seven-week trial, after trying to cover up Ms Fleming's disappearance for almost two decades,
It was only in 2016 that police launched an investigation after it became apparent Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, was missing following unfulfilled appointments with social services.
Judge Lord Matthews said the couple had caused "immense grief" to Ms Fleming's family as he sentenced them to life imprisonment.
It will be 14 years before they are eligible for parole.
He said: "It seems obvious that the motive for the murder and cover up was financial."
He added: "Precisely how that was accomplished and any other circumstances was not disclosed in evidence and only you two know the truth.
"Only you two know where her remains are.
"That remains a source of immense grief as far as her mother is concerned."
Jones and Cairney have been urged to tell investigators where Ms Felming's body is, so she can have a proper burial.
- What happened to Margaret Fleming?
Ms Fleming moved into the couple's home after the death of her father as a teenager.
It was said during the trial the circumstances around the move were forged because those closest to her "didn't want her".
It was claimed the last independent sighting of her was at a family event on December 17, 1999.
Suspicions were raised and an investigation was opened after she routinely missed appointments from care workers, eventually leading to a police investigation being opened.
As police zoned in on the couple, they fabricated stories to explain Ms Fleming's absence.
They claimed she was both working as a gangmaster and capable of travelling overseas, and that she was someone with major difficulties requiring a number of benefits.
Officers have never concluded what happened to Ms Fleming.