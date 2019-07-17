Dame Helen Mirren: End of universal TV licence for over-75s is heartbreaking

Dame Helen Mirren has urged the next prime minister to restore free TV licences for all over-75s, calling the end of the universal entitlement “heartbreaking”. From June next year, the benefit will be restricted to over-75s who claim pension credit, with the BBC saying it cannot afford to take on the financial burden from the Government. Now Sir Lenny Henry, actress Amanda Redman, Gogglebox star June Bernicoff and Dame Helen are among 20 celebrities who have signed an open letter on the issue.

Oscar-winner Dame Helen, 73, said: “It’s just absolutely heartbreaking that so many older people are going to lose their free licence, when television plays such an important role in their lives. “In many cases it acts as an important contact with the outside world. “I would urge all those involved, including the Government, to do the right thing and to carry on funding free licences for all over-75s – the cost of which is surely a small price to pay for keeping so many vulnerable older people connected.” Gogglebox star Bernicoff, 81, said: “For many older people television is their only company in the evenings.

“It is a lifeline that keeps them involved, entertained and engaged and to take that away from them would be isolating and heartbreakingly unfair.” Other star signatories to the letter – to be delivered to Conservative Party headquarters by Age UK – include Christopher Biggins,

Angela Rippon, Lionel Blair, Ricky Tomlinson, Ben Fogle, Len Goodman and Lesley Joseph. Miriam Margolyes, Kevin Whately, Nick Hewer, Matthew Wright, Levi Roots, Sylvia Syms, James Acaster and Ed Balls have also signed up. The letter states: “We collectively urge the next prime minister, whoever that may be, to save free TV licences for the over-75s.”

Celebrities say they are “deeply worried about the poorest older people who are set to lose out” because of pension credit being under-claimed. “For those who have lost a loved one, live alone, don’t have family around and live with poor mobility and health issues, the TV provides a great source of companionship,” it says. “It helps them connect to the outside world and brings news and entertainment to lonely and dark days. It adds: “Responsibility for paying for free TV licences for the over-75s should never have been handed over to the BBC in the first place.

“It is the Government’s place to fund free TV licences and we call on the Government to think again and do what’s right for the oldest in our society. TV is their lifeline – their friend. Please don’t take it away from them.” The BBC has come under fire for handing a number of its stars pay rises while at the same time as the axing of the universal benefit. BBC chairman Sir David Clementi has dismissed the suggestion that the corporation could fund the benefit by cutting the pay of stars, saying “the sums don’t add up”.

