England through to Netball World Cup 2019 semi-finals after win over Trinidad and Tobago

England's Jade Clarke (centre) and Trinidad and Tobago's Candice Guerero in action during the Netball World Cup match. Credit: PA

England's netball team have beaten Trinidad and Tobago 76-46 to secure their place in the World Cup 2019 semi-finals. South Africa confirmed England's place in the last four with victory against Uganda earlier on Wednesday. The Roses now face South Africa in their final group game on Thursday, with the winner topping the group. Australia and New Zealand play each other in the morning to determine the winner of their group. Following the team's victory at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, goal shooter Jo Harten said she believed some of the pressure of being World Cup host nation is now off England after their semi-final place was confirmed.

England's Joanne Harten. Credit: PA

“We couldn’t be happier or more proud of ourselves to get to this point, but now there’s another step up tomorrow and into the weekend as well," she said. “It takes some of the pressure off your shoulders. When you’re at home, you have expectation to perform, and making that top four, making the semi-final is where we wanted to be, and we’ve done it in style.” “I reckon South Africa are going to bring it," Harten said of Thursday's opposition.

England's Geva Mentor (centre) and Trinidad and Tobago's Kalifa McCollin Credit: PA

"I reckon they think they can probably beat us. They’ll have looked at that game today and probably seen a few weaknesses in our game which is fair, but we’ve been looking at them the whole way through." Scotland were beaten 36-57 by Jamaica who were forced to come from behind to defeat the Thistles, halting their run of two successive defeats. Scotland coach Gail Parata said: “We came out today hoping we might be able to surprise Jamaica in that first quarter and get the lead. We debated whether to risk players, because the game we really want is Trinidad and Tobago (tomorrow), but we thought we’d see how the first quarter went, and we were delighted to be in front.

Scotland were beaten by Jamaica. Credit: PA