Exclusive: Cyclist injured in Parliament car attack 'too frightened' to get back on a bike ever since

Injured cyclists are tended to as their buckled bikes lie on the ground. Credit: Met Police/PA

A cyclist who was struck by a driver in a car attack outside the Houses of Parliament says she has been too frightened to get back on to a bike ever since. Anya Breen was thrown to the ground when she was struck head on in the attack in August 2018. She is still receiving medical treatment for the injuries she received. “It’s changed what I want to prioritise in life,” she told ITV News in her only interview. “I couldn’t get back on a bike.”

Police forensic officers examine the scene of the crashed car. Credit: PA

She had been wearing a high-vis top while cycling to work, close to London’s Oxford Circus, when she pulled up close to Parliament moments before the attack. “Initially, I thought the car was going to stop because it was on the wrong side of the road but travelling steadily and calmly," she recalled. “I thought either this person is completely blind or he is focused on what’s he’s doing - deliberately trying to run people over. “I had a few moments of thinking ‘the car’s going to stop, the car’s going to stop, the car’s going to stop’.”

Khater is held by police moments after he crashed his car into security barriers. Credit: Good Morning Britain/ITV