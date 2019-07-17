Higher iron levels may boost heart health but also ‘increase stroke risk’

Naturally high iron levels may boost heart health, but they also increase the risk of stroke, a new study suggests.

A study examining genetic data from more than 500,000 people indicates that, while high iron levels are associated with a lower risk of high cholesterol, they also reduce the risk of arteries becoming furred with a build-up of fatty substances.

However, research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association and PLOS Medicine, also revealed the potential risks associated with naturally higher iron levels.

These included a higher risk of blood clots related to slow blood flow, a common cause of stroke – and a higher risk of bacterial skin infection.

Dr Dipender Gill, lead author from Imperial College London’s School of Public Health, said: “Iron is a crucial mineral in the body, and is essential for carrying oxygen around the body.

“However, getting the right amount of iron in the body is a fine balance – too little can lead to anaemia, but too much can lead to a range of problems including liver damage.”

Dr Gill cautioned that the study only looked at naturally occurring iron levels in the body related to genetic variation between individuals.

It did not investigate the effect of taking iron supplements, and Dr Gill urged people to speak to their doctor before starting – or stopping – iron supplements.