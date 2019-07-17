'I want to inspire other kids' 11-year-old Olympic hopeful looking to skate her way to Toyko 2020

She might not have made the Olympic team yet, but it certainly looks like the sky is the limit for this young skateboarder. Sky Brown, at just 11-years-old, is on course to become Team GB's youngest ever summer Olympian if she's able to qualify for next year's Games in Tokyo. The youngster, who will be 12 when Tokyo 2020 starts, is looking to beat swimmer Margery Hinton's record as Britain's youngest ever Olympian, who was aged just 13 years and 14 days at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.

Sky has spoken to ITV News about her hopes for next year and revealed she wants to be an inspiration for other children in sport. She said: "I like being the youngest because my dream is to inspire girls. That's like one of the reasons why I want to go the Olympics.

"So hopefully when they see me doing these crazy tricks, and hopefully the kids will think that maybe they can do it too." To qualify for next year's Olympics, Sky, who is currently number 12 in the world, will need to ranked inside the top 20 by the qualification cut-off period.