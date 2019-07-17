'I love British old ladies!': Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier would 'love' to dress the Queen

He can talk. Really talk.

And after five decades in the businesses, Jean Paul Gaultier has lost none of his enthusiasm about his industry.

Ahead of his arrival in the UK next week for his Fashion Freak Show at the Southbank Centre in London, we were invited to Paris, to his Haute Couture Salon no less, where the rich and famous come to try on the bespoke outfits he has designed for them.

And he has an anecdote for every outfit.

For example, the conical bra design that Madonna made famous but which he actually created first for his teddy bear. Yes, his teddy bear.

From the first designs he created as a teenager, to his current collection on display in his salon, his five decades in fashion have had a huge impact on the industry.

His Freak Show - part catwalk event, part revue - is designed to be a spectacular retelling of his life; the ups and downs, the sadnesses and successes.