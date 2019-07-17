May warns political discourse going down wrong path ‘towards much darker place’

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May has warned British political discourse is being driven down the wrong path.

In a major speech in London before she quits Downing Street next week, Mrs May said there had been a "coarsening" of debate which could be pushing the country to a "much darker place".

Mrs May said: "Today, an inability to combine principles with pragmatism and make a compromise when required seems to have driven our whole political discourse down the wrong path.

"It has led to what is, in effect, a form of absolutism.

"One which believes that if you simply assert your view loud enough and long enough you will get your way in the end.

"Or that mobilising your own faction is more important than bringing others with you.

"This is coarsening our public debate."