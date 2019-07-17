New events announced by Edinburgh International Book Festival organisers

Comedian James Acaster and former Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart are among the guests added for new events at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. Organisers of the festival, which runs from August 10 to 26, have announced the additions to this year’s festival, which is expected to feature approximately 900 authors. Conservative MP Mr Stewart came fourth in the leadership contest but caught the public’s attention with his social media-focused “Rory Walks” across the country, inviting people to come and talk to him and ask questions. The International Development Secretary has now been lined up to speak to the Guardian’s chief culture writer Charlotte Higgins about what Brexit Britain can learn from the world of literature on August 26 – the book festival’s final day.

Comedian James Acaster Credit: PA

Another new addition to the programme of events is Acaster, who will introduce his new memoir Perfect Sound Whatever at a late-night event on August 21. The book is said to be Acaster’s love letter to the healing power of music as well as tales including how he once stole a cookie from Clint Eastwood. There will also be commemorations for writer and illustrator Judith Kerr, who died earlier this year, with authors and fellow illustrators coming together to pay tribute to her work.

Children’s book author and illustrator Judith Kerr, who died at the age of 95 Credit: Eliz Huseyin/PA