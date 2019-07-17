Next prime minister urged to lower salary threshold for migrants

The next prime minister should lower the salary threshold for migrant workers from £30,000 to £20,000 to avoid skills shortages, a coalition of business and education bodies has said.

The group, which includes the British Retail Consortium, business advocacy group London First and Universities UK, has written to both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt urging them to commit to clear action on reforming the immigration system should they secure the top job.

As well as lowering the salary threshold, they want the Government to extend the temporary work route for overseas workers from one year to two years and revise the sponsorship model to make it easier for firms of all sizes to bring in the overseas talent they need.

They are also calling for the reinstatement of the two-year post-study visa for international students to work in the UK after graduation.

The joint letter by the #FullStrength campaign says: “Our country needs a fair and managed immigration system that keeps it open to all levels of talent that our economy and local services sorely need.

“It is crucial that this system recognises the benefits of international talent whilst ensuring the right controls are in place for managing immigration more effectively, necessary for ensuring the public’s trust.

“Without the ability to access international talent, many of our world-class sectors are at significant risk.