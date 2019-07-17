- ITV Report
-
President Trump has no regrets about ‘go back’ tweets
President Donald Trump says he has no regrets about his tweets that four Democratic freshmen should “go back” to their home countries.
President Trump claims the political fallout has benefited him, saying, “I’m winning a lot.”
President Trump insisted he is “not relishing the fight”, but says he is enjoying it because he has to get the message out to the American people.
He is pleased that only four Republican House members voted to condemn his comments about the Democratic lawmakers.
President Trump made the remarks as he departed the White House for a campaign rally in North Carolina.
The US House of Representatives earlier voted to condemn Mr Trump’s “racist comments” against the four congresswomen, despite protestations by the President that he has not got “a racist bone in my body”.
It comes two days after Mr Trump tweeted that four Democratic politicians should “go back” to their home countries – although all are citizens and three were born in the US – Democrats muscled the resolution through the chamber by 240-187 over strong Republican opposition.
The rebuke was an embarrassing one for Mr Trump, and he had appealed to Republican politicians not to go along – but four Republican’s and a former Republican and now independent, voted for the resolution.