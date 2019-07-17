SeaWorld hits back at Virgin after firm stops selling tickets to theme park

SeaWorld has hit back at Virgin Holidays, whose managing director Joe Thompson said they will no longer sell tickets to SeaWorld. Credit: AP//Virgin

SeaWorld has accused Virgin Holidays of "caving in to pressure from animal activists" after the firm announced it will stop selling tickets to captive whale and dolphin experiences. Virgin Holidays’ managing director Joe Thompson said they will instead offer customers “more natural, at-distance encounters”, ending a long-term partnership with SeaWorld. But the US theme park maintained “no company does more to protect marine animals” and said it is activists who “mislead and manipulate marine mammal science to advance their own agendas”.

SeaWorld insists no company does more to protect marine animals. Credit: AP

In its statement, SeaWorld said: "It is disappointing to see Virgin Holidays succumb to pressure from animal activists who mislead and manipulate marine mammal science to advance their agendas. "Virgin’s own corporate mission is having a measurable purpose that positively impacts communities and the environment. SeaWorld is the epitome of that mission." The theme park says it has made 35,000 animal rescues and put in "decades" of meaningful scientific contributions to provide care to all of its marine mammals. "No company does more to protect marine mammals and advance cetacean research, rescue and conservation than SeaWorld," it added. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which accredits SeaWorld, said it is "very disappointed" with Richard Branson and said the quality of care provided by its member facilities is affirmed "through [a] rigorous accreditation process."

SeaWorld said Virgin has succumbed to pressure from animal activists. Credit: AP

Virgin Holidays will end sales to five destinations:

SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld Orlando

Discovery Cove

Atlantis the Palm

Atlantis Paradise Island

Virgin said its decision follows steps adopted in 2014 to work only with facilities that do not take animals from the wild, as part of the ‘Virgin Pledge’.

Virgin has decided it won't sell tickets attractions with captive whales or dolphins. Credit: AP