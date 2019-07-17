Snow Patrol ballad Chasing Cars named most-played song of the 21st Century

Snow Patrol’s ballad Chasing Cars has been crowned the most-played song of the 21st Century.

Frontman Gary Lightbody has previously said the track is “the purest love song” he has ever written.

The anthem failed to reach number one when the indie-rockers released it in 2006, but featured in TV shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, and a number of movies.

Lightbody was presented with a special gong by music licensing company PPL.