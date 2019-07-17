Sudan military and pro-democracy group sign power-sharing agreement

Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, right, and Sudan's pro-democracy movement leader Ahmad al-Rabiah shake hands after signing a power sharing document. Credit: AP

Sudan's ruling military and the country's pro-democracy movement have signed a power-sharing deal in a bid to end the country's political deadlock. The two sides - including the pro-democracy Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, and representatives from the military - signed the declaration after weeks of stalled talks. It is one of two documents aimed at bringing democracy into the country, including a constitutional declaration which is due to be signed within days.

General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council speaks during a rally. Credit: AP

A ceremony took place for the signing on Wednesday in the capital city of Khartoum, with both sides shaking hands after. Sudan has been blighted by protests which prompted the country's military to oust autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir and take over the country in April. However protesters remained on the street, demanding that the military hand over power to the people. The military and pro-democracy movement agreed earlier this month on a joint sovereign council which will rule Sudan for around three years while elections are organised.

A crowd gathers as Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, speaks during a military-backed tribe’s rally in the Nile River State Credit: AP

A power-sharing arrangement, which includes a cabinet filled by pro-democracy advocates, was meant to end weeks of deadlock between the two sides. Protest organisers say 128 people were killed during the crack-down by security forces in Khartoum last month, however authorities put the figure at 61, including three members of the security forces. “We are ushering in a new era,” Ibrahim al-Amin, a negotiator for the protesters said at Wednesday’s signing ceremony. “The upcoming government will be a government of all Sudanese, for all citizens … we have suffered enough from the totalitarian dictatorial regime.”

Sudanese people celebrate in the streets of Khartoum several days ago after ruling generals and protest leaders announced an agreement on the disputed issue of a new governing body Credit: AP

Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council, hailed the signing as a “historic moment in Sudan” as representatives of both sides shook hands. Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years, has been under arrest since he was deposed. He appeared in public in June for the first time since the military toppled him on April 11, as he was led to a prosecutor’s office as part of a corruption investigation.

The move paves the way for ‘a government for all Sudanese’, according to protest leaders Credit: AP