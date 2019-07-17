Sunny for most of the UK with showers in Northern Ireland and western Scotland

Starting fine with spells of hazy sunshine for many through the morning, however rain will already be affecting Northern Ireland and western Scotland, with this gradually trickling southeastwards through the day.

By the afternoon many northern and some central areas will be cloudier with some showery bursts of rain, but the south should stay dry with continued hazy sunshine.

It will feel warm for most, especially so across East Anglia and southeast England where temperatures could reach highs of 27 Celsius (81 F).