Walking 8,900 steps a day could protect against Alzheimer’s, study suggests

Walking just 8,900 steps a day could help protect against cognitive decline and brain tissue loss from Alzheimer’s disease, researchers say.

The study also indicates lowering vascular risk factors, such as smoking, high cholesterol, and obesity, may offer additional protection against Alzheimer’s and delay progression of the devastating disease.

Published in JAMA Neurology, the research sets out that interventional approaches that target both physical activity and vascular risk factors may delay the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Co-author Reisa Sperling, director of the Centre for Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment, said: “Beneficial effects were seen at even modest levels of physical activity, but were most prominent at around 8,900 steps, which is only slightly less than the 10,000 many of us strive to achieve daily.”