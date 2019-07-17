What the papers say – July 17

Boris Johnson and a celebrity-backed plea over free TV licences for over-75s make headlines on Wednesday. The Times reports that Mr Johnson is planning to hold an early general election while Jeremy Corbyn is still around.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson has been accused of ignoring advice over his so-called vanity projects as London mayor and leaving taxpayers with a nearly £1bn bill.

Politics also leads the i, which says the UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit under the new prime minister, and claims Mr Johnson’s team is considering plans to suspend Parliament before the Halloween deadline to leave the EU.

Sterling plunged to a two-year low as a risk of a no-deal Brexit mounts, the Financial Times reports.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express both feature the ongoing backlash over plans to end free TV licences for over-75s, and report that Dame Helen Mirren is leading a group of celebrities calling on ministers and the BBC to continue funding the concession.

In other news, The Daily Telegraph reports that councils have begun charging householders to dump waste at rubbish tips.

The Daily Mail leads on its campaign to end what it calls a dementia care bills “betrayal”.

And The Sun leads on the story of a toddler being bitten by a bat in his cot.

Elsewhere, the Metro carries comments from the friend of a YouTube star who was killed in an electric scooter crash.