WHO declare Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo an international health emergency

Health workers wearing protective suits take their shift at an Ebola treatment centre in Beni. Credit: AP

The outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been declared an international health emergency by the World Health Organisation. A WHO expert committee declined on three previous occasions to advise the United Nations health agency to make the declaration despite the death of a five-year-old boy in neighbouring Uganda back in June. This week a case of Ebola was confirmed in the city of Goma, a major regional crossroads on the Rwandan border sparking new fears the disease, which has already killed 1,600 people since last August, was spreading across countries. At the announcement in Geneva on Wednesday evening, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "The (international emergency) should not be used to stigmatise or penalise the very people who are most in need of our help."

A girl in Congo is vaccinated against the deadly disease. Credit: AP

Dr Tedros advised against putting border closures in place or restricting travel which could "hamper the fight" against the deadly disease as people would find informal borders to cross which could spread the virus. He called for international co-operation and financial aid for the beleaguered area. “The government of DRC is showing exceptional transparency in sharing information every single day.They are doing everything it can. They need the support of the international community.That includes its financial support,” he said. International development secretary Rory Stewart announced earlier this week that Britain would donate up to another £50 million for the Ebola response and called for other countries, especially Francophone ones, to increase their support.

Ebola victim being buried at the Muslim cemetery in Beni, Congo DRC. Credit: AP